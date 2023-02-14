All Sections
Putin miscalculated in every turn in his war – Austin

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 20:30
Lloyd Austin, AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin's calculations at every step of his large-scale aggression against Ukraine were doomed to fail from the very beginning, the US says.

Source: US Secretary of Defenсe Lloyd Austin at a press conference in Brussels, following the Ramstein meeting; Ukrinform news agency 

Quote from Austin: "A year ago, Putin thought Ukraine would become an easy target. Putin suggested that Kyiv would easily fall, and the world would stand aside. But the Kremlin was wrong about all these points."

Details: The head of the Pentagon stressed that during the year, Ukrainian soldiers bravely fought for their country; the people of Ukraine showed courage against the background of Russian aggression, and the countries of goodwill united to protect the world order.

"Together, we strive to live in a world where disputes are settled peacefully, where sovereignty is respected, borders are respected and civilians are protected. Such values are supported by our Contact Group," Austin said.

He noted that the countries participating in the Ramstein format are united in supporting Ukraine's struggle for freedom.

"And we will stand together, united and resolute, as long as it takes," the head of the US Defence Department assured.

Background: On 14 February, following the 9th meeting of the Contact Group on the defence of Ukraine in the Ramstein format, the meeting participants announced the provision of new air defence systems.and ammunition, as well as funding for military and civilian assistance to Ukraine.

