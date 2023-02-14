All Sections
Spain to train 55 Ukrainian soldiers on Leopard tanks

European PravdaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 19:34

Spain plans to train 55 crew members and technicians from Ukraine to use Leopard main battle tanks. 

Source: Margarita Robles, the Minister of Defence of Spain, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Ukraine contact group in Brussels, as European Pravda wrote with reference to German media outlet Spiegel

Robles states that Ukrainians will arrive in Spain by the end of the week. The Leopard tank crew consists of four people.

Spain is one of the NATO countries that agreed to supply Ukraine with tanks in principle. Yet Robles left the question about the quantity of tanks her country would send to Ukraine unanswered.

Earlier, Boris Pistorius, the Minister of Defence of Germany, dispelled hopes that the European states would quickly form a battalion of modern Leopard 2 tanks.

He stated that as of now only 14 tanks promised by Germany and three promised by Portugal are ready to be sent. The supply of the rest of the Leopard 2 tanks from other countries is not currently being discussed. 

