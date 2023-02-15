Ukrainian intelligence works with people very close to Putin – Defence Intelligence

The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is working with people from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s close circle.

Source: Andrii Cherniak, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with the Greek news outlet Iefimerida

Quote: "In war, we use all means allowed by law. We have found a mechanism of cooperation even with people very close to Putin. These people are beyond any suspicion, they are known as supporters of ‘great Russia’."

Details: Cherniak has said that not many Russian officials are cooperating with Ukrainian Defence Intelligence out of friendly feelings towards Ukraine. However, according to him, there are many people in Putin’s circle that do not support the current Russian policy with regard to Ukraine, including the full-scale war.

"They are all doing this for their own benefit, it is in their interests. Some do it in order to save their lives. Some because they are losing money. After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a lot of people started losing their money and influence far too quickly. They don’t like it," he explained.

Cherniak believes that these people are not ready for any coup d'état in the Russian Federation, but "if he [Putin] loses power, they will destroy him".

Background: Andrii Cherniak, a representative from Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, has stated that a Russian spy network continues to operate actively in European countries.

