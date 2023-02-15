All Sections
Occupiers cremate their dead in Crimea round the clock - General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 06:32
In the village of Krasna Zorka, located in Crimea, a local crematorium is cremating Russian occupiers round the clock, which is how the Russians are trying to hide their losses.

Source: Report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy is using incineration near the settlement of Krasna Zorka in Simferopol district in temporarily occupied Crimea in order to hide the number of those killed. A constant queue of up to 10 military vehicles has been seen near a local crematorium. The occupiers transport dead Russian servicemen and mercenaries in these lorries."

Details: The General Staff has pointed out that cremation of dead occupiers in Krasna Zorka goes on round the clock. Nevertheless, the crematorium does not provide services to civilians.

Background: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says the Russian invaders are actively using mobile crematoriums due to heavy losses in the war against Ukraine.

Advertisement: