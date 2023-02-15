All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Berlusconi says he always supported Ukraine after his scandalous statements on Zelenskyy

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 10:12

Silvio Berlusconi, former Prime Minister of Italy, who was criticised for his recent statements about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, now says that he has always been on the side of the Ukrainian people.

Source: Berlusconi on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Let’s look at the facts. We have always supported the Ukrainian people, we have always voted without any doubt or hesitation in Italy and Europe that we need to support Ukraine by sending funds and weapons."

"I have always been and am on the side of the Ukrainian people and peace."

Details: Berlusconi has also expressed his hopes that the diplomatic ending of "this war, very dangerous for all of us" will be found in the near future.

"I have only offered a big Marshall Plan for restoration of Ukraine as a possible diplomatic way of ending this conflict that is, and I repeat again, very dangerous for all of us," he said, meaning his offer to help Ukraine only with restoration and not weapons.

Background: It was reported earlier that Berlusconi said that he would not meet Zelenskyy if he still was the Prime Minister, while commenting on the meeting of Meloni and Zelenskyy at the EU Summit in Brussels.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

While voting at the regional elections in Lombardia, Berlusconi added that if Zelenskyy stopped "attacking" two regions in the east of Ukraine, the Russian invasion of Ukraine would not happen at all.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to this and stated that by spreading Russian propaganda, the former Italian Prime Minister is encouraging Russia to continue its crimes against Ukraine

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News