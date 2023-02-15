All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian conscripts agree to serve far away from front rather than fight Ukrainian army

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 15 February 2023, 11:47
Russian conscripts agree to serve far away from front rather than fight Ukrainian army

More and more Russian conscripts who have been sent to the war in Ukraine are coming forward with a request to serve only far away from the front line. 

Source: Video from the Russian branch of Radio Liberty 

Details: Journalists have made a video compilation of different conscripts from Russia's Orenburg Oblast and from Irkutsk, Kaliningrad and Tatarstan.

Advertisement:

The conscripts complain that they were supposedly hired for Territorial Defence Force units, but as soon as they arrived in the occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine, they were notified that they were now fully fledged assault soldiers.

They say the following regarding this: "A lot of people in our unit have chronic illnesses, are overweight or have other medical restrictions." "We are literally being led to slaughter." "We are like expendables here."

Nevertheless, the Russians say that they are not refusing to carry out the assigned tasks, but they are not trained for an assault. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: