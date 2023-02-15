All Sections
Swedish Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv and meets with Zelenskyy

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 14:49
Swedish Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv and meets with Zelenskyy

Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, has arrived in Ukraine unannounced.

Source: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; European Pravda

Quote: "Today I welcome Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson to Ukraine. Ukraine and Sweden stand together in defence of humanity, freedom and Europe. Together we will be victorious," posted Zelenskyy in his Telegram channel, attaching a video of the meeting in Kyiv.

This is Kristersson's first visit to Ukraine as Prime Minister. His predecessor, Magdalena Andersson, visited Ukraine last year.

Background:

In mid-January, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced his intention to transfer Archer self-propelled artillery systems, 50 Stridsfordon 90 infantry fighting vehicles, and NLAW anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.

Sweden also considers Ukraine's request for Gripen fighter jets, the country's defence minister said on Wednesday.

