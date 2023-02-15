All Sections
Russians try to break through State Border Guard positions in Donetsk Oblast, 60 occupiers killed

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 15 February 2023, 15:27
On Tuesday, border guards and soldiers of Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled an attempt by the occupiers to break through the defence lines of the State Border Guard Service in Donetsk Oblast; the Russians lost 60 people and retreated.

Source: Press service of State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service reports that the Russian occupiers attempted to break through the defence line of the Border Guard unit on one of the fronts in Donetsk Oblast.

Since dawn, the artillery of the Russian occupying forces has carried out a massive shelling of the border guard unit's stronghold. After the shelling was over, the Russian infantry launched an offensive. The border guards determined the direction of the main attack, manoeuvred the unit and began to repel the attack.

The occupiers expected to succeed in the assault due to their significant advantage in manpower.

Quote: "Our defenders stopped several waves of attackers with mortar, grenade launcher and small arms fire. In the battle, the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided a reliable supporting shoulder to the border guards. 

Ukrainian artillery struck the area where the enemy was concentrating its reserves for further engagement."

More details: Border guards report that the Russians have retreated to regroup. More than 60 invaders were killed during the day.

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
