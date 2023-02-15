All Sections
Russia suffers largest losses since start of this disgraceful war – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 15 February 2023, 16:14
Russia suffers largest losses since start of this disgraceful war – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

The losses of the Russian occupying forces are now the largest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and their priority remains to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. 

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Chief Intelligence of Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on the air of the national 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "The situation at the front... We are now seeing an extreme escalation, serious events in the east, of course, around Bakhmut, [and] other directions [like] Vuhledar. Actually, nothing has changed, there are desperate attempts to occupy Ukraine's Donbas by the end of March. Such were Putin's instructions to [Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery] Gerasimov, but those dates don't mean anything; they won't succeed. Ukrainian Donbas is holding on, and Bakhmut is holding on.

Despite the fact that this is no longer the world's second army, the enemy has a significant mobilisation reserve... Yes, they are often poorly armed and poorly trained, but there are many of them. But this does not stop the Ukrainian defence forces; there are appropriate plans and mechanisms for responding to all challenges."

Details: According to Yusov, capturing Donbas is now a priority for the occupiers, although it remains possible that the Russians will double down in other areas of the front, and this is despite significant losses of Russian troops in equipment and manpower.

Quote: "The losses of the enemy, let's say, in terms of numbers, are the largest since the beginning of this disgraceful war, and it is visible to the unaided eye."

