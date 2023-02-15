All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German Minister of Defence: There are enough shells for Gepard used in Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 19:11

Germany has "quite enough" shell stockpiles for the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems that are currently being used in Ukraine.

Source: Boris Pistorius, the Minister of Defence of Germany, to journalists in Brussels, reports European Pravda, referring to The Guardian

Pistorius stated that shell stocks for the Germany-produced Gepard systems "may be enough until summer".

He made this statement a day after reporting that Germany had signed contracts with the Rheinmetall company for restoring the production of the Gepard shells Germany sent to Kyiv.

Germany has been trying to find new shells for the anti-aircraft systems that the Bundeswehr (the Armed Forces of Germany) withdrew from service in 2010.

Earlier, Robert Habeck, Vice-Chancellor of Germany, criticised Switzerland for rejecting a request to re-export Swiss Gepard shells to Ukraine last year. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News