All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German Minister of Defence: There are enough shells for Gepard used in Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 18:11

Germany has "quite enough" shell stockpiles for the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems that are currently being used in Ukraine.

Source: Boris Pistorius, the Minister of Defence of Germany, to journalists in Brussels, reports European Pravda, referring to The Guardian

Pistorius stated that shell stocks for the Germany-produced Gepard systems "may be enough until summer".

Advertisement:

He made this statement a day after reporting that Germany had signed contracts with the Rheinmetall company for restoring the production of the Gepard shells Germany sent to Kyiv.

Germany has been trying to find new shells for the anti-aircraft systems that the Bundeswehr (the Armed Forces of Germany) withdrew from service in 2010.

Earlier, Robert Habeck, Vice-Chancellor of Germany, criticised Switzerland for rejecting a request to re-export Swiss Gepard shells to Ukraine last year. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: