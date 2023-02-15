German Minister of Defence: There are enough shells for Gepard used in Ukraine

Germany has "quite enough" shell stockpiles for the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems that are currently being used in Ukraine.

Source: Boris Pistorius, the Minister of Defence of Germany, to journalists in Brussels, reports European Pravda, referring to The Guardian

Pistorius stated that shell stocks for the Germany-produced Gepard systems "may be enough until summer".

He made this statement a day after reporting that Germany had signed contracts with the Rheinmetall company for restoring the production of the Gepard shells Germany sent to Kyiv.

Germany has been trying to find new shells for the anti-aircraft systems that the Bundeswehr (the Armed Forces of Germany) withdrew from service in 2010.

Earlier, Robert Habeck, Vice-Chancellor of Germany, criticised Switzerland for rejecting a request to re-export Swiss Gepard shells to Ukraine last year.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





