Ukrainians' training on Patriot goes faster than expected

The training of the Ukrainian soldiers on the Patriot air defence systems is progressing rapidly.

Source: Spiegel media outlet, referring to the spokesperson for the Air Forces of Germany, reports European Pravda

One of the commanders of the German training unit revealed that the Ukrainian soldiers are highly motivated, and many of them already have previous combat experience.

"Everything is going faster than expected," an unnamed commander remarked.

The training course for about 70 Ukrainian soldiers has been ongoing for nearly two weeks on the Bundeswehr base, which is not being named for security reasons.

Washington announced the supply of the first Patriot system to Ukraine on 21 December as part of another military aid package. After that, Germany also promised to supply Ukraine with Patriot air-defence systems.

In January, the Ukrainian soldiers arrived in the US to undergo training on the Patriot systems.

The Netherlands will also supply Ukraine with the Patriot air defence system and some missiles.

