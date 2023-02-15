All Sections
Death toll rises to 3 in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, search and rescue operation completed

Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 21:18
The search and rescue operation of people trapped under the rubble of a residential building, destroyed by a Russian Smerch multiple-launch rocket system (MRLS), has been completed in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, with three people killed and 11 injured.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The search and rescue operation in Pokrovsk on the rubble of a house destroyed by Russian troops has been completed. According to the final figures, three people were killed and 11 were injured.

One person among those wounded is in a serious condition and is in a hospital in one of the neighbouring oblasts.

The attack has damaged four multi-storey buildings and a school."

Details: At about 10:00 on 15 February, a residential area of the Soniachnyi district of the city of Pokrovsk was hit. According to clarified information, Russian forces used Smerch MRLS for the attack.

Earlier, 12 people were reported injured, and one person was killed.

Subjects: Donetsk region
