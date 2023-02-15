All Sections
Ukrainian authorities prepare for spring: deregulation and land demining announced

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 22:57
Ukrainian authorities prepare for spring: deregulation and land demining announced

The Ukrainian authorities will try to accelerate the demining of agricultural lands before the sowing campaign and are working on new measures aimed at deregulation of the Ukrainian economy.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an evening address on 15 February

Quote: "Today I held an economic meeting, also to prepare for spring. We discussed many issues. All of them relate to the economic recovery of Ukraine, creating economic opportunities for our people and industries.

The agricultural sector – there is a very acute issue of humanitarian land demining. An interagency working group has been set up at the Cabinet of Ministers level to ensure that this activity is intensified – the clearing of soil from mines and unexploded ordnance."

Details: The President reported that "the government is preparing new significant steps to deregulate the Ukrainian economy."

"Business will benefit from simplification in dozens of areas, including the abolition of various bureaucratic permits and licences," Zelenskyy added.

Steps towards creating and preparing new jobs are also being taken. Corresponding details will be presented at governmental level.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

