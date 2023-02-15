Explosions ring out in Poltava Oblast

Sounds of explosions have been heard near the city of Poltava, and the air-raid siren was sounded in Poltava Oblast at 22:45.

Source: Media outlet Suspilne; Dmytro Lunin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Explosions have been ringing out in the Poltava district. The air-raid siren was sounded in the oblast."

Details: At 22:45, Lunin and the air-raid map reported that the air-raid siren had been sounded in Poltava Oblast.

The air-raid siren is also being sounded in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk Oblasts as well as in the occupied Crimean peninsula.

