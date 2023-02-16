Air defence system activated in Poltava Oblast
Thursday, 16 February 2023, 02:07
The air defence system is operating in Poltava Oblast.
Source: Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The air defence system is operating in Poltava Oblast. Keep calm! Stay in shelters until the all-clear is sounded!"
Details: Air-raid sirens sounded throughout Ukraine at 02:56 on 16 February. In Poltava Oblast, they started sounding from 01:13.
