Explosions heard in Kremenchuk – Mayor
Thursday, 16 February 2023, 03:43
Vitalii Maletskyi, Mayor of the city of Kremenchuk, has reported that there were explosions in the city on the night of 16 February.
Source: Maletskyi on Telegram
Quote: "Increased danger of missile attack!
Sounds of explosions are heard!
Stay in shelters! Keep calm!
Details [will come] later."
Details: Maletskyi added that Poltava Oblast State Administration had reported that the anti-air defence system was operating in the oblast.
Background: Air-raid sirens were sounded at night on Thursday, 16 February, in all oblasts of Ukraine.
