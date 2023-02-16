Explosions heard in Kremenchuk – Mayor

Vitalii Maletskyi, Mayor of the city of Kremenchuk, has reported that there were explosions in the city on the night of 16 February.

Source: Maletskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Increased danger of missile attack!

Sounds of explosions are heard!

Stay in shelters! Keep calm!

Details [will come] later."

Details: Maletskyi added that Poltava Oblast State Administration had reported that the anti-air defence system was operating in the oblast.

Background: Air-raid sirens were sounded at night on Thursday, 16 February, in all oblasts of Ukraine.

