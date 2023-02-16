Ukrainian defenders strike 17 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report

On 15 February, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian attacks in two oblasts and struck 17 clusters of Russian manpower and crucial facilities of their army.

Source: Report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, near Hrianykivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Vuhledar."

"On 14 February, Russian occupation forces attacked the city of Chaplynka in Kherson Oblast in order to blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine and discredit them. According to witnesses, missiles flew from the southern direction, that is, from the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea."

Details: Over the course of the last 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 3 missile and 18 air strikes. Moreover, 52 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems were detected, too. The occupiers targeted civilian infrastructure in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts. There were casualties among civilians.

Over the past day, units from the defence forces repelled Russian attacks near more than 15 settlements, including Bilohorivka and Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast, and Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Dyliivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, no signs of Russian offensive groups forming were found. Areas in and around Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv Oblast, Rozhkovychi, Tovstodubove, Bilokopytove, Vovkivka, Volfyne and Basivka in Sumy Oblast, and Hraniv, Strilecha, Vovchansk, Zemlianky, Rublene, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Kreidianka in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire. The occupiers used their army aircraft to attack Naumivka in Sumy Oblast, and Hraniv and Udakh in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russia fired from tanks, mortars and artillery on more than 20 settlements, including Krokhmalne, Berestove and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Chervonopopivka, Pishchane, Dibrova, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Serebrianske Forestry and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Fedorivka and Stepne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, areas of more than 20 settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery. This refers to Spirne, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, Bilohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne and Kurdiumivka.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, more than 20 cities, towns and villages were fired from mortars, tanks and artillery. It is about Avdiivka, Vesele, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast. Moreover, Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Kamianka and Novomykhailivka.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, areas of more than 20 settlements were attacked, including Vremivka, Novopil, Temyrivka, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske. Russian also carried out airstrikes near Novopil and Malynivka.

On the Kherson front, Kherson suffered from shelling, as well as areas near 10 cities, towns and villages. This refers to Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Lvove, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Tiahynka and Berehove in Kherson Oblast, as well as Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Ukrainian aircraft carried out 11 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, as well as 5 strikes on positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. They also destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two command posts of the Russians, six clusters of their military manpower and two ammunition storage points.

