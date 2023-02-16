All Sections
National Security Council of Ukraine: Russians are preparing new massive missile attack on 23-24 February, but we are ready

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 16 February 2023, 09:39

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has said that the Russian invaders are preparing a new massive missile attack on Ukraine, which may take place on 23-24 February.

Source: Danilov on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Danilov: "They [the Russians – ed.] are preparing and will try to make another attempt to mount a massive attack on 23-24 February. We have to be calm about this, and moreover, we are ready for it."

Details: According to him, Ukraine already understands what such attacks are like, when 115 to 120 missiles were fired at the country. "We will cope with this day," the NSDC Secretary is convinced.

Background: According to the military, on the night of 15-16 February alone, Russia fired 36 missiles at Ukraine, with air defence systems shooting down 16 of them. The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles and two Kh-59 guided missiles.

