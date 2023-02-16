All Sections
Russian missiles hit infrastructure facilities in Poltava and Kirovohrad Oblasts during night attacks

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 16 February 2023, 10:33

Russian missiles hit infrastructure facilities in Poltava and Kirovohrad Oblasts during overnight attacks on 15-16 February.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Lunin: "A group of enemy UAVs was observed during the large-scale overnight attack in Poltava Oblast, in particular in the Poltava district. Our air defence was activated.

The enemy also fired missiles at the oblast's territory. Two of them targeted a critical infrastructure facility in Kremenchuk. Preliminary reports indicate that there have been no deaths or injuries."

Quote from Raikovych: "Troublesome night. We survived another missile attack by the enemy. There were strikes on an infrastructure facility in the Kropyvnytskyi district during the morning. Emergency services are working at the scene. There were no casualties."

Background: 

  • The strikes had been reported earlier by Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office.
  • Russia fired a total of 36 air- and sea-launched cruise missiles on the night of 15-16 February, with Ukrainian air defence shooting down 16 of them.

