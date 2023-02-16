All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President's Office reports strikes after Russian night attack

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 16 February 2023, 07:26

Strikes have occurred in Ukraine's north and west, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts after the recent night attack launched by Russia.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President

Quote: "Another missile attack by the Russians. They launched missiles and UAVs at night. Unfortunately, there are strikes in Ukraine's north and west, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts."

Details: Yermak has added that the occupiers somewhat changed their tactics. 

He has said that Russian forces conduct active surveillance first by using fake targets. 

"Nevertheless, air defence units have shot down most of the enemy’s missiles and UAVs," Yermak pointed out. 

Background: Air-raid siren sounded all over Ukraine on the night of 15-16 February 2023.  

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News