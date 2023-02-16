President's Office reports strikes after Russian night attack

Strikes have occurred in Ukraine's north and west, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts after the recent night attack launched by Russia.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President

Quote: "Another missile attack by the Russians. They launched missiles and UAVs at night. Unfortunately, there are strikes in Ukraine's north and west, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts."

Advertisement:

Details: Yermak has added that the occupiers somewhat changed their tactics.

He has said that Russian forces conduct active surveillance first by using fake targets.

"Nevertheless, air defence units have shot down most of the enemy’s missiles and UAVs," Yermak pointed out.

Background: Air-raid siren sounded all over Ukraine on the night of 15-16 February 2023.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!