Putin to try to persuade Lukashenko to participate directly in war again

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 16 February 2023, 09:44
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), believes that at their next meeting on Friday, Vladimir Putin will again try to persuade the illegitimate president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, to directly participate in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Danilov, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Danilov: "The country of Belarus has long been occupied by the Russian Federation. This is a proven fact. Lukashenko does his best not to be forced to take an active, direct part for Belarus in the war against our people. I think that there will be another meeting on Friday when he (Lukashenko – ed.) will be forced to change his point of view."

Details: At the same time, the NSDC Secretary noted that as soon as Belarus, represented by Lukashenko, changes its position, "it will be the end (of the country) in the form in which it currently exists."

Danilov also recalled that until now, meetings between Putin and Lukashenko regarding the direct participation of Belarus in the war with Ukraine have not reaped any fruit for Russia.

Background: 

  • On 7 February, Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] reported that currently, there are no active movements of Russian military personnel in the border areas of Belarus with Ukraine, which may indicate that there are no signs of preparing an offensive from that direction.
  • On 14 February, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Lukashenko and Putin might meet again on 17 February.

