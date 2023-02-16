Russia has increased its expenditure on state symbols a hundredfold since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Details: It was noted that Russian regional administrations have allocated more than 1 billion roubles [approximately US$13.3 million] for the purchase of the country's state symbols – flags and coats of arms – since 24 February 2022.

Based on data from the Russian government procurement portal, Verstka calculated this is 100 times more than the similar indicator two years ago.

In total, more than 80 similar tenders were placed during the first year of the war, a significant part of which is within the framework of Patriotic Education of Citizens of the Russian Federation, a federal project.

The symbols are intended for educational institutions throughout the country, as well as in occupied Crimea. Russian schools, just like American ones, have been required to start the school week with a ceremony of raising the national flag and singing the national anthem since 1 September 2022.

Russia attacked Ukraine on 24 February 2022, calling it a "special military operation", the goals of which have been repeatedly changed by Putin’s regime.

The Russian Federation has conducted hybrid military aggression against Ukraine since 2014.

