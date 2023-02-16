All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former first deputy head of Russian Presidential Administration admits he did not plan for Minsk agreements to be fulfilled

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 16 February 2023, 12:02

Vladislav Surkov, former First Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, has said that he worked on the Minsk agreements based on the idea that they should not be fulfilled.

Source: Vedomosti, with reference to Surkov's interview with Alexey Chesnakov, Director of the Centre for Current Policy (CCP); RBC, citing Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation

Details: Surkov answered "yes" to the relevant question about the Minsk agreements.

He also affirmatively replied that he considers the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine to be effective and expressed hope for the normalisation of relations between Russia and the West in the near future.

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, stated that the main task of the Minsk Agreements was "to force Kyiv to fulfil its obligations".

Quote from Peskov: "Accordingly, the main task was to force Kyiv to fulfil its obligations. Now we understand that no one was going to do this. Therefore, it is better to clarify in detail with Surkov what he meant."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

  • In 2020, the former assistant to the President of Russia, Vladyslav Surkov, stated in his article "there is no Ukraine, there is Ukrainianness" and that "Donbas does not deserve such humiliation" as returning to Ukraine.
  • In December 2022, German ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the Minsk agreements signed in 2014 gave Ukraine "precious time" to become stronger; the results of which, according to her, can be observed now. She emphasised that Ukraine of 2014-2015 is not today's Ukraine.
  • In his recent addresses, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he believes that the Minsk agreements were, from the outset, initiated by the West as a concession to Russia, and that it was impossible to fulfil them without Ukraine ceding territory.
  • The first Minsk agreements were concluded in 2014 by a tripartite contact group, which included representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe. The conclusion of the Minsk agreements was preceded by consultations in the Normandy format (Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany).
  • On 22 February 2022, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that Russia's recognition of the "independence" of temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts means its unilateral withdrawal from the Minsk agreements.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News