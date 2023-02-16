All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko invites Biden to Minsk to "end war", saying Putin will join, too

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 16 February 2023, 11:33
Lukashenko invites Biden to Minsk to end war, saying Putin will join, too

Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has invited US President Joe Biden to Minsk to meet with Vladimir Putin to "stop the war" against Ukraine.

Source: Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA, citing Lukashenko  

Quote: "Why is Biden going to Poland? Why exactly to Poland? But we are not too worried about this. If he wishes to do so (you can tell him through your channels there), we are ready to receive him in Minsk and have a serious conversation. If he wants peace in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

And even Putin will fly to Minsk, and the three of us will meet here: two aggressors and a peace-loving president. Why not?  For the sake of ending the war. If he wants to end the war (I'll send a Boeing plane from Poland to here if necessary), we will welcome him.

And right here, in your presence, the three of us (I guarantee you that Vladimir Putin will come here) will sit down and solve the whole problem. We will solve all the problems here.

I invite you and your president to Minsk [Lukashenko supposedly addresses American journalists – ed.]. We will provide complete security and comfort. And, most importantly, he will leave satisfied."

Details: At the same time, the self-proclaimed president himself said that Biden would not come and "stay in Poland."

Background: 

  • At the end of last week, the White House confirmed that the US president would visit Poland on 20-22 February.
  • There are also rumours that Joe Biden might meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Poland during this trip.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: