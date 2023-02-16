Lukashenko invites Biden to Minsk to "end war", saying Putin will join, too

Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has invited US President Joe Biden to Minsk to meet with Vladimir Putin to "stop the war" against Ukraine.

Source: Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA, citing Lukashenko

Quote: "Why is Biden going to Poland? Why exactly to Poland? But we are not too worried about this. If he wishes to do so (you can tell him through your channels there), we are ready to receive him in Minsk and have a serious conversation. If he wants peace in Ukraine.

And even Putin will fly to Minsk, and the three of us will meet here: two aggressors and a peace-loving president. Why not? For the sake of ending the war. If he wants to end the war (I'll send a Boeing plane from Poland to here if necessary), we will welcome him.

And right here, in your presence, the three of us (I guarantee you that Vladimir Putin will come here) will sit down and solve the whole problem. We will solve all the problems here.

I invite you and your president to Minsk [Lukashenko supposedly addresses American journalists – ed.]. We will provide complete security and comfort. And, most importantly, he will leave satisfied."

Details: At the same time, the self-proclaimed president himself said that Biden would not come and "stay in Poland."

Background:

At the end of last week, the White House confirmed that the US president would visit Poland on 20-22 February.

There are also rumours that Joe Biden might meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Poland during this trip.

