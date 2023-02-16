All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko invites Biden to Minsk to "end war", saying Putin will join, too

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 16 February 2023, 12:33

Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has invited US President Joe Biden to Minsk to meet with Vladimir Putin to "stop the war" against Ukraine.

Source: Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA, citing Lukashenko  

Quote: "Why is Biden going to Poland? Why exactly to Poland? But we are not too worried about this. If he wishes to do so (you can tell him through your channels there), we are ready to receive him in Minsk and have a serious conversation. If he wants peace in Ukraine.

And even Putin will fly to Minsk, and the three of us will meet here: two aggressors and a peace-loving president. Why not?  For the sake of ending the war. If he wants to end the war (I'll send a Boeing plane from Poland to here if necessary), we will welcome him.

And right here, in your presence, the three of us (I guarantee you that Vladimir Putin will come here) will sit down and solve the whole problem. We will solve all the problems here.

I invite you and your president to Minsk [Lukashenko supposedly addresses American journalists – ed.]. We will provide complete security and comfort. And, most importantly, he will leave satisfied."

Details: At the same time, the self-proclaimed president himself said that Biden would not come and "stay in Poland."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: 

  • At the end of last week, the White House confirmed that the US president would visit Poland on 20-22 February.
  • There are also rumours that Joe Biden might meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Poland during this trip.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News