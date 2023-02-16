All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia is trying to modernise one type of missile because they do not hit targets

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 16 February 2023, 12:21
Russia is trying to modernise one type of missile because they do not hit targets

The Russian army is trying to modernise its Kh-101 missiles, because they did not live up to the expected accuracy.

Source: ArmyInform quoting Mykola Danyliuk, representative of the Centre for Research on Captured and Advanced Weapons and Military Equipment of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a briefing on Thursday

Quote from Danyliuk: "Russian propagandists never get tired of flaunting the tactical and technical characteristics of the Kh-101 missile. However, why is the terrorist country forced to rapidly take measures to modernise such "high-precision" and "modern" weapons, then? The Kh-101 cruise missile demonstrated limited breakthrough capabilities of the air defence system. A fragment of a new series of Kh-101 cruise missiles was found near the village of Maliutianka, Kyiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

It clearly shows the upgraded optoelectronic guidance system. As you can see, this modification appeared at the end of last autumn. This indicates that even at that time, the Russian Armed Forces faced the problem of the accuracy of striking with this type of cruise missile."

Details: Danyliuk said that the Russians have fundamentally upgraded the Kh-101 optoelectronic guidance system, and the BAGET-62-04 electronic computer has also undergone changes.

The representative of the research centre said that Russia was able to replace some microcircuits and chips of this computer with chips from other manufacturers, but "this does not mean that the sanctions policies of partner countries and Ukraine are ineffective".

"On the contrary, if it were not for strict restrictions, Russia would have no problems replenishing its cruise missile reserves at all and would constantly launch large-scale missile strikes, as it did in the first months of full-scale aggression against Ukraine," Danyliuk said.

Background:

  • On the night of 16 February, Russia launched 36 missiles on Ukraine, and the air defence system destroyed 16 of them.
  • According to the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, a total of 36 missiles were used in the strike (12 Kh-101/555 air-launched cruise missiles, 8 sea-based Kalibr cruise missiles, 12 Kh-22 air-based cruise anti-ship missiles, 3 Kh-59/31 guided aviation missiles, 1 Onix anti-ship missile).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: