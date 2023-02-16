All Sections
Russia is trying to modernise one type of missile because they do not hit targets

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 13:21

The Russian army is trying to modernise its Kh-101 missiles, because they did not live up to the expected accuracy.

Source: ArmyInform quoting Mykola Danyliuk, representative of the Centre for Research on Captured and Advanced Weapons and Military Equipment of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a briefing on Thursday

Quote from Danyliuk: "Russian propagandists never get tired of flaunting the tactical and technical characteristics of the Kh-101 missile. However, why is the terrorist country forced to rapidly take measures to modernise such "high-precision" and "modern" weapons, then? The Kh-101 cruise missile demonstrated limited breakthrough capabilities of the air defence system. A fragment of a new series of Kh-101 cruise missiles was found near the village of Maliutianka, Kyiv Oblast.

It clearly shows the upgraded optoelectronic guidance system. As you can see, this modification appeared at the end of last autumn. This indicates that even at that time, the Russian Armed Forces faced the problem of the accuracy of striking with this type of cruise missile."

Details: Danyliuk said that the Russians have fundamentally upgraded the Kh-101 optoelectronic guidance system, and the BAGET-62-04 electronic computer has also undergone changes.

The representative of the research centre said that Russia was able to replace some microcircuits and chips of this computer with chips from other manufacturers, but "this does not mean that the sanctions policies of partner countries and Ukraine are ineffective".

"On the contrary, if it were not for strict restrictions, Russia would have no problems replenishing its cruise missile reserves at all and would constantly launch large-scale missile strikes, as it did in the first months of full-scale aggression against Ukraine," Danyliuk said.

Background:

  • On the night of 16 February, Russia launched 36 missiles on Ukraine, and the air defence system destroyed 16 of them.
  • According to the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, a total of 36 missiles were used in the strike (12 Kh-101/555 air-launched cruise missiles, 8 sea-based Kalibr cruise missiles, 12 Kh-22 air-based cruise anti-ship missiles, 3 Kh-59/31 guided aviation missiles, 1 Onix anti-ship missile).

