Norwegian parliament approves long-term 7 billion euros programme supporting Ukraine

A large majority in the Storting, Norway's parliament, has reached an agreement on a multi-year support programme for Ukraine worth 75 billion Norwegian kroner [almost 7 billion euros – ed.].

Source: Press service for the Norwegian government, as reported by European Pravda.

The support programme was named after Nobel Peace Prize laureate Fridtjof Nansen, who in his work 100 years ago made efforts to help other countries, including Ukraine.

"I am very pleased to have such broad support for this programme for Ukraine, which will operate for the next five years, that is, during the next Parliament. Together we condemn Russia's war against Ukraine and support the legitimate right of the Ukrainian people to defend themselves," said Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway.

Annual contributions under the programme will amount to about 15 billion kroner (over 1.3 billion euros), assistance will be provided based on Ukraine's current needs, the assessment of which will be updated regularly.

"In the current phase of the war, support with weapons is especially important so that Ukraine can regain control over its territory. In 2023, half of the aid provided will be in the form of military assistance," Støre emphasised.

In addition to military support, the funds will be directed to humanitarian needs in Ukraine and neighbouring countries - particularly Moldova – to support civil infrastructure and reconstruction "when possible."

During 2023, 7.5 billion kroner (approximately 0.65 billion euros) will be allocated for Ukraine's military needs and the same amount for civilian ones. Since the situation may change in subsequent years, the annual proportion of aid for civil and military needs will be determined immediately before the following year.

The military assistance will include the provision of weapons from the existing armaments of the Norwegian army and purchased through international mechanisms, weapons purchased directly from manufacturers and training for the Ukrainian military.

It is noted that Norway wants to ensure a high level of control and accountability, so support will mostly be provided through proven and effective organisations. Assistance for civil needs will be provided mainly in the form of grants.

"Close coordination with the Ukrainian authorities and international partners regarding the targeting of aid will be vital to ensure that the funds are used according to Ukraine's needs. This support should strengthen democratic institutions, the rule of law and civil society in Ukraine," the communiqué added.

In addition, the members of parliament supported the allocation of another 5 billion kroner (around 0.4 billion euros) to support the poorer countries of the world which have suffered economically due to the global consequences of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Norwegian Parliament during the discussion of the package.

Earlier, Norway decided to send eight Leopard 2 tanks and up to four special-purpose tanks to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!