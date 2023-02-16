All Sections
Putin wants to introduce social support for mercenaries from private military companies in Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 16 February 2023, 18:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia needs to introduce social support for "volunteers" fighting against Ukraine.

Source: Meduza, citing Putin's statement at a meeting with Maria Lvova-Belova, Children's Rights Commissioner for the President of Russia

Quote: "We are now considering this issue. Volunteers, those who signed a contract, and those who came within the framework of the mobilisation are fulfilling their sacred duty to their homeland. And in this sense, everyone is equal before their homeland. 

Therefore, they should be in the same situation in terms of guarantees and all social protection measures."

Reference: In Russia, mercenarism is prohibited by law. However, mercenaries from the Wagner Group Private Military Company, who are formally subordinated to the Russian Defence Ministry as "volunteers," are taking part in the war against Ukraine.

