Russian attacks are already happening – Zelenskyy on Russia's new offensive

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Russian offensive in Ukraine’s east has already started. He also ruled out Ukraine giving up any territory in a potential peace deal with Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with BBC

About the offensive

Advertisement:

Zelensky said in an interview with foreign journalists that the anticipated offensive had already started.

Quote: "Russian attacks are already happening from several directions."

Details: It should be noted that Zelenskyy had previously emphasised that Russia did not stop active hostilities in Ukraine’s east. Thus, he believes that the Russian offensive in the country’s east never stopped.

The President believes that Ukrainian troops may further resist the Russian offensive until the former are able to launch a counteroffensive.

Before the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, he stressed that concessions on territory would mean that Russia could "keep coming back" and that Western weapons would bring peace closer.

Quote: "Of course, modern weapons speed up peace. Weapons are the only language Russia understands."

About Belarus

Zelenskyy also responded to self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's, threat to wage a war on the side of Russian troops from his territory if even one Ukrainian soldier crosses the border.

Quote: "I hope [Belarus] won't join [the war]. If it does, we will fight and we will survive."

Details: He added that allowing Russia to use Belarus again as a springboard for an attack would be a "huge mistake."

When asked if he was surprised by Russia's tactics in the war, Mr Zelensky described them as "valueless".

Quote: "The way they destroyed everything. If their soldiers received [and carried out] those orders, that means they share those same values."

On territorial concessions and negotiations with Russia

As Zelenskyy states, Ukraine is currently struggling for its survival and is moving towards Europe both economically and through its values.

Quote: "We chose this path. We want security guarantees. Any territorial compromises would make us weaker as a state."

"It's not about compromise itself," he said. "Why would we be afraid of that? We have millions of compromises in life every day.

"The question is with whom? With Putin? No. Because there's no trust. Dialogue with him? No. Because there's no trust."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





