All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Japanese Prime Minister invites Zelenskyy to participate in G7 Summit online on 24 February

European PravdaThursday, 16 February 2023, 21:47

Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, has invited Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to participate in the G7 summit online on 24 February.

Source: Japanese agency Kyodo, referring to a source in the Japanese government, as European Pravda reports

It is expected that during the meeting, the G7 leaders will confirm their unity in the fight against Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The G7 leaders will also exchange ideas on how to stabilise energy markets that have been affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, when oil and natural gas prices increased rapidly worldwide.

The G7 summit is set to take place in Hiroshima in May. This will be the first G7 summit hosted by Kishida.

The last summit took place on 24 February 2022. Then the world leaders agreed to introduce economic sanctions against Russia.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, stated on Thursday, 16 February that he will invite his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, to a private meeting at the level of the G7 countries, which will take place on Saturday, 18 February in Munich within the framework of the Munich Security Conference. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News