Japanese Prime Minister invites Zelenskyy to participate in G7 Summit online on 24 February

Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, has invited Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to participate in the G7 summit online on 24 February.

Source: Japanese agency Kyodo, referring to a source in the Japanese government, as European Pravda reports

It is expected that during the meeting, the G7 leaders will confirm their unity in the fight against Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The G7 leaders will also exchange ideas on how to stabilise energy markets that have been affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, when oil and natural gas prices increased rapidly worldwide.

The G7 summit is set to take place in Hiroshima in May. This will be the first G7 summit hosted by Kishida.

The last summit took place on 24 February 2022. Then the world leaders agreed to introduce economic sanctions against Russia.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, stated on Thursday, 16 February that he will invite his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, to a private meeting at the level of the G7 countries, which will take place on Saturday, 18 February in Munich within the framework of the Munich Security Conference.

