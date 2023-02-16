All Sections
Russians strike Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, all to shelter – Oblast Military Administration

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 16 February 2023, 23:08
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the Russian occupiers are launching attacks on the city of Kharkiv and called upon city residents to remain in shelters.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "Attention, residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast: the occupiers are launching attacks again."

Details: Syniehubov called upon the citizens not to ignore air raid sirens and remain in shelters.

Updated: Later Syniehubov reported that, according to preliminary information, Kharkiv was attacked with S-300 missiles.

Infrastructural facilities were targeted once again.

At the moment the information on the victims and damage is being clarified.

Advertisement: