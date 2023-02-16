All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kharkiv, all to shelter

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 16 February 2023, 23:07

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the Russian occupiers are launching attacks on the city of Kharkiv and called upon city residents to remain in shelters.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "Attention, residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast: the occupiers are launching attacks again."

Details: Syniehubov called upon the citizens not to ignore air raid sirens and remain in shelters.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

"Big" Russian offensive advances "metres, not kilometres" – UK Defence Minister

Wagner Group loses over 30,000 of its troops in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:40
Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration
13:26
Attack on Russia's Kursk Oblast leaves settlements with no power
13:17
How many displaced children survived combat action and occupation – research
13:11
UK Defence Secretary explains delays in forming tank battalions for Ukraine
13:08
Polish prime minister supports changing EU accession procedure for Ukraine
12:34
"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant
12:07
Typhoon jets will be supplied to Ukraine only after war – UK Defence Secretary
10:46
Ukrainian troops shoot down two Kalibr cruise missiles on 18 February morning
10:02
Kremlin finding it harder to isolate Russian population from war in Ukraine – British Intelligence
09:45
Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren
All News