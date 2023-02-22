All Sections
We are working on aircraft coalition – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 04:32

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has stated that the work on creating an aircraft coalition is constantly ongoing at the moment, and the matter of sending aircraft to Kyiv "will have a positive decision" in the end.

Source: Kuleba in a comment to the Ukrinform news outlet

Quote: "We are constantly conducting this work on creating an air coalition, or an aircraft coalition as it is called. In fact, seeing that aircraft contain complex technology and are high-maintenance, we will need a collective decision here. There is no country who has said ‘yes’ yet, but there is no country who said ‘no’ at the same time. This is absolutely an open option. I believe this matter will be decided with a positive outcome, but given the technological complexity of the issue, it will take some time."

Details: The Foreign Minister has said that Ukraine needs fighter jets, as they are capable of performing two important functions. 

"The first one is being part of air defence systems and enhancing it in order to intercept and destroy air targets. And the second one is covering defensive and offensive actions of our troops on the ground," the Minister pointed out. 

Background: Dmytro Kuleba has called on countries that could potentially supply aircraft to Ukraine to start training Ukrainian pilots before a political decision on the aircraft is made. 

