Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Head on "Russia's big offensive": Not everyone can even see it

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 February 2023, 10:33
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Head on Russia's big offensive: Not everyone can even see it

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, has said that Russia’s expected big offensive is already ongoing, but it is of very poor quality.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Forbes

Quote from the head of Defence Intelligence: "The big Russian offensive they are aiming for is already underway. But the way it's going on, not everyone can even see it, such is the quality of this offensive."

Details: Budanov noted that the occupiers have a "strategic task" to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts by 31 March.

At the same time, he assured that these are only dreams, as the Russians will not be able to implement such a plan.

Background: On 21 February, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, remarked that the Russian occupiers have had no success in the "big offensive" in the Eastern front of Ukraine.

