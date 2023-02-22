All Sections
Pro-Kremlin blogger caught in Kyiv, hiding in Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate monastery

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 22 February 2023, 11:24
Pro-Kremlin blogger caught in Kyiv, hiding in Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate monastery

Law enforcement officers have detained pro-Kremlin blogger Dmitry Skvortsov, who was hiding on the territory of a monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in the city of Kyiv.

Source: Press office of the Security Service of Ukraine, Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, informed sources of Ukrainska Pravda among law enforcement officers

Quote from the Security Service of Ukraine: "The Security Service detained another enemy propagandist in Kyiv, who publicly justified Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

An accomplice of the Rashists is a blogger from the capital, the founder of the so-called Russian club, who was engaged in the preparation of commissioning articles for the sanctioned information agencies of the aggressor country. Among them are Russkaya Narodnaya Linia [Russian national line] and Odna Rodina [One Motherland]."

Details: Officially, law enforcement officers do not name the detainee, however, according to the sources of Ukrainska Pravda, it is Dmitry Skvortsov. 

According to UP’s sources, he was detained the other day on the territory of the Monastery of the Holy Annunciation of the UOC-MP in Kyiv.

In his columns, Skvortsov called the seizure of Crimea and parts of the eastern regions of Ukraine "lawful", and also popularised the terrorist organisations "L/DNR" [Luhansk/Donetsk People’s Republics – ed.].

He was informed in absentia of suspicion of treason under Art. 111.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in August of last year. 

According to the investigation, the provocative materials and public speeches of the blogger were actively used by the Russian special services to carry out information sabotage against Ukraine.

For each "portion" of content, the suspect received a monetary reward from Russia.

Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention for the detainee.

