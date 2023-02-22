Shopping mall on fire in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, occupiers report strike

Russian authorities have reported that a fire broke out in a shopping centre in Belgorod Oblast, on the border with Ukraine, when a projectile hit the building. One person was injured.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram

Quote: "An attack on Shebekino. Projectiles hit a shopping centre, causing it to catch fire. According to preliminary reports, one man has been injured."

Details: According to Gladkov, the man was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds. His condition has been assessed as critical.

Gladkov said emergency services were at the scene of the fire and firefighters had started to extinguish it.

