Over 100 coffins with Russian soldiers' bodies brought to Novosibirsk airport

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 22 February 2023, 12:36

More than 100 coffins with the occupiers’ bodies, including Wagner Group mercenaries, were delivered to the airport of Novosibirsk, Russia.

Source: Sibir.Realii

Details: Witnesses have posted a video allegedly recorded in one of the premises of the Tolmachevo airport. The footage shows more than 100 wooden boxes, most of which have death certificates attached. Only one document is clearly visible: the death certificate of Sergei Yumashov, born in Khakassia.

Journalists managed to confirm the identity of the soldier. Yumashov died on 27 January near the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast. He was recruited by the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC). His classmates claim that the body was to be delivered to the village of Arshanovo, Altai Oblast of Khakassia, where he was born.

Another coffin is signed "Gerbold ...., Buryatia". Relatives of 39-year-old Gennady Gerbold from Buryatia confirmed to Sibir.Realii that "representatives of the PMC" informed them about his death two weeks ago, and the day before he was brought to Novosibirsk. 

Gerbold's sister reports that he disappeared from the colony in November. She found out that he was recruited and was in Ukraine only in December. According to her, they talked on 27 November, and her brother assured her that he would not go to Ukraine. On the 28th, Gerbold disappeared, and his sister found out about his "departure".

At the same time, the Tolmachevo airport denied that the video showed one of the airport's premises.

