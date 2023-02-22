All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wives of killed Russian soldiers get sausage and pate in Vladivostok

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 February 2023, 13:44

The administration of the Russian city of Vladivostok handed over sausage, canned food and pate to the wives of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

Source: The Insider, with reference to administration's post on Telegram

  
SCREENSHOT FROM THE PAGE ARCHIVE

Details: The Insider notes that the government agency later deleted the post for some reason.

It is reported that relatives of the occupiers killed in Ukraine received Ratimir company’s food packages from local authorities.

Its website states that it is "one of the leading Russian brands of meat products in the Far East." Ratimir's products include sausages, frankfurters, pates, canned food, and semi-finished products

The Insider recalls that wives and mothers of Russian soldiers involved in the war against Ukraine are regularly given similar gifts. Relatives of the killed occupiers are given food, towels, medals and money. All of this is filmed on photos and videos.

Background: 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier, it was reported that the wives of the killed occupiers from the "DPR" [self-proclaimed and non-recognised Donetsk People's Republic in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine – ed.] received 21 fur coats. The widows of the killed have lined up in the video in order to express their gratitude for "help". The voiceover stated that fur coats were provided by "Russian activists". 

But later it became known that the women's fur coats were taken away from them after the filming of the video with gratitude.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

Putin allows Defence Ministry to reassert control over all Russian forces in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
14:11
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence
13:59
Russian military air defence subordinated to General Surovikin
13:56
Russians in Crimea convict 4 Jehovah's Witnesses for participation in "extremist community"
13:49
No people willing to die for Putin in Transnistria, but risk of attack from there exists – Moldovan MP
13:19
Ukraine to not launch military operations in Transnistria, although it has the right — Sandu's MP
All News