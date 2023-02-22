Wives of killed Russian soldiers get sausage and pate in Vladivostok

The administration of the Russian city of Vladivostok handed over sausage, canned food and pate to the wives of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

Source: The Insider, with reference to administration's post on Telegram

SCREENSHOT FROM THE PAGE ARCHIVE

Details: The Insider notes that the government agency later deleted the post for some reason.

It is reported that relatives of the occupiers killed in Ukraine received Ratimir company’s food packages from local authorities.

Its website states that it is "one of the leading Russian brands of meat products in the Far East." Ratimir's products include sausages, frankfurters, pates, canned food, and semi-finished products

The Insider recalls that wives and mothers of Russian soldiers involved in the war against Ukraine are regularly given similar gifts. Relatives of the killed occupiers are given food, towels, medals and money. All of this is filmed on photos and videos.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the wives of the killed occupiers from the "DPR" [self-proclaimed and non-recognised Donetsk People's Republic in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine – ed.] received 21 fur coats. The widows of the killed have lined up in the video in order to express their gratitude for "help". The voiceover stated that fur coats were provided by "Russian activists".

But later it became known that the women's fur coats were taken away from them after the filming of the video with gratitude.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!