All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wives of killed Russian soldiers get sausage and pate in Vladivostok

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 February 2023, 12:44
Wives of killed Russian soldiers get sausage and pate in Vladivostok

The administration of the Russian city of Vladivostok handed over sausage, canned food and pate to the wives of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

Source: The Insider, with reference to administration's post on Telegram

  
SCREENSHOT FROM THE PAGE ARCHIVE

Details: The Insider notes that the government agency later deleted the post for some reason.

Advertisement:

It is reported that relatives of the occupiers killed in Ukraine received Ratimir company’s food packages from local authorities.

Its website states that it is "one of the leading Russian brands of meat products in the Far East." Ratimir's products include sausages, frankfurters, pates, canned food, and semi-finished products

The Insider recalls that wives and mothers of Russian soldiers involved in the war against Ukraine are regularly given similar gifts. Relatives of the killed occupiers are given food, towels, medals and money. All of this is filmed on photos and videos.

Background: 

Earlier, it was reported that the wives of the killed occupiers from the "DPR" [self-proclaimed and non-recognised Donetsk People's Republic in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine – ed.] received 21 fur coats. The widows of the killed have lined up in the video in order to express their gratitude for "help". The voiceover stated that fur coats were provided by "Russian activists". 

But later it became known that the women's fur coats were taken away from them after the filming of the video with gratitude.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: