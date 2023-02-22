Prigozhin posts photo of Wagnerites who he says died because of ammunition shortage

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner private military company, has posted an image of dead Russian mercenaries who he says died on 21 February because the leadership of the regular Russian troops did not give the Wagnerites enough ammunition.

Source: Prigozhin’s press office

Quote: "They didn’t give us ammunition, and they still don't. It’s now 10 o'clock in the morning on 22 February. No steps have been taken to issue ammunition. What’s the problem? I will explain. I’m posting a photo below. This is one of the gathering places of the dead. These are the guys who died yesterday because of the so-called shell famine. There should have been five times fewer of them."

Details: According to Prigozhin, no one from the top military leadership wants to solve this problem – neither Sergei Shoigu, the Defence Minister, nor Valery Gerasimov, Chief of General Staff and commander of the Russian troops in Ukraine.

Prigozhin says that officially the Wagner private military company does not exist, and previously ammunition was issued to other units. Now, this is not being done.

Background: On 21 February, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group, said that the Russian Ministry of Defence is lying when it claims that Russian forces on the Bakhmut front have sufficient ammunition. Prigozhin complained that the Wagner fighters were not getting 80% of the ammunition they had been promised.

