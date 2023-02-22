Ukraine's Bohdana self-propelled howitzer that took part in liberation of Zmiinyi Island presented in UAE

At the international arms exhibition IDEX-2023 in Abu Dhabi, an updated Ukrainian 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled artillery system was presented. It proved instrumental during the liberation of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.

Source: Militarnyi non-governmental organisation

Details: The howitzer was presented by the Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant. The stand indicates that the 155 mm calibre system is adapted for rapid deployment on all types of terrain and has a computerised system for automatic target guidance and tracking.

The manufacturer reports that Bohdana can fire at a rate of up to five rounds per minute, and its payload is 20 rounds. The crew consists of five people.

The customer can choose different modifications, including those on the chassis of trucks manufactured by Tatra, Kraz or MAN.

The exhibition featured a self-propelled artillery system on the chassis of a Ukraine-made KrAZ 6×6 truck and an alternative version based on a Czech Tatra T815 8×8 with an armoured cabin from Ukrainian Armour company.

Militarnyi emphasises that the latter variant has significant differences from the basic modification, due to the addition of a loading mechanism for artillery ammunition.

On 21 February, the IDEX-2023 arms exhibition started in the United Arab Emirates, where Ukrainian manufacturers presented their products.

This year, Ukrainian Armour, Luch Design Bureau, Aviation Systems of Ukraine, Radionics, UkrSpecSystems, Tritel, UkrTac, Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant, and Aviaservice-Kyiv are demonstrating their developments.

On 9 February, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the first contracts for the supply of Bohdanas had already been signed.

