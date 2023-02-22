All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Bohdana self-propelled howitzer that took part in liberation of Zmiinyi Island presented in UAE

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 22 February 2023, 13:36
Ukraine's Bohdana self-propelled howitzer that took part in liberation of Zmiinyi Island presented in UAE

At the international arms exhibition IDEX-2023 in Abu Dhabi, an updated Ukrainian 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled artillery system was presented. It proved instrumental during the liberation of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.

Source: Militarnyi non-governmental organisation

Details: The howitzer was presented by the Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant. The stand indicates that the 155 mm calibre system is adapted for rapid deployment on all types of terrain and has a computerised system for automatic target guidance and tracking.

Advertisement:

The manufacturer reports that Bohdana can fire at a rate of up to five rounds per minute, and its payload is 20 rounds. The crew consists of five people.

Read also: Bohdana's first battle. How a Ukrainian Self-Propelled Howitzer forced the Russians to make a "gesture of goodwill" at Zmiinyi Island

The customer can choose different modifications, including those on the chassis of trucks manufactured by Tatra, Kraz or MAN. 

The exhibition featured a self-propelled artillery system on the chassis of a Ukraine-made KrAZ 6×6 truck and an alternative version based on a Czech Tatra T815 8×8 with an armoured cabin from Ukrainian Armour company.

Militarnyi emphasises that the latter variant has significant differences from the basic modification, due to the addition of a loading mechanism for artillery ammunition.

 

Background: 

On 21 February, the IDEX-2023 arms exhibition started in the United Arab Emirates, where Ukrainian manufacturers presented their products.

This year, Ukrainian Armour, Luch Design Bureau, Aviation Systems of Ukraine, Radionics, UkrSpecSystems, Tritel, UkrTac, Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant, and Aviaservice-Kyiv are demonstrating their developments. 

Previously:

On 9 February, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the first contracts for the supply of Bohdanas had already been signed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: