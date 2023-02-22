Security Service's special forces on night hunt: 5 Russian tanks and Akatsiya self-propelled gun burned down
Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 16:45
Fighters of the Special Group Alpha of Ukraine’s Security Service destroyed six pieces of Russian equipment recently.
Source: Press service of the Security Service of Ukraine
Details: It is stated that the special forces destroyed five Russian tanks and one Akatsiya self-propelled gun, as well as struck Russian infantry positions.
The front on which the effective work of special forces took place is not disclosed. A video of the destroyed equipment is attached.
