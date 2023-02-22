All Sections
EU could not agree on tenth sanctions package against Russia

European PravdaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 17:20
EU could not agree on tenth sanctions package against Russia

The ambassadors of the EU failed to agree on a tenth package of sanctions against Russia during a meeting on Wednesday, which were planned to be introduced before the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, the editor of Radio Liberty in Europe, on Twitter; European Pravda

"No agreement among EU ambassadors today on the 10th sanctions package on Russia. Talks continue tomorrow. Getting worryingly close to the ‘self-imposed’ deadline of 24 February," he wrote.

Jozwiak also reported that Hungary, which demanded the removal of four people from the sanctions list, had backed down.

However, due to Hungary's resistance, the EU ambassadors failed to agree on the extension of anti-Russian sanctions for nine or 12 months instead of the current six.

The EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, expressed confidence that the 10th package of sanctions against Russia would be adopted by the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On 15 February, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, officially suggested the tenth package of sanctions against Russia.

