Russians have hit critical infrastructure facilities 255 times

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 22 February 2023, 17:46
Russian missiles have hit 112 critical civil infrastructure facilities in Ukraine 255 times.

Source: Kostin at a press conference, reports the Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram 

Quote: "Since 10 October, the enemy has been purposefully destroying critical civilian infrastructure facilities, particularly energy infrastructure facilities. A total of 255 strikes have been conducted on 112 targets. Just so everyone understands, these are the strikes that hit their targets. The period from October to February accounted for 77% of such strikes, namely 197 recorded cases."

Details: According to Kostin, more than 81,000 civilian facilities have been destroyed or damaged since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine, including 62,000 residential buildings, more than 2,300 educational institutions and kindergartens, and more than 450 medical institutions.

Kostin noted that the Prosecutor General's Office considers these attacks as the deliberate creation of uninhabitable conditions, which corresponds to one of the characteristics of genocide specified in the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Appropriate punishment is provided for such actions.

