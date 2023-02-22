All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister says it is illogical to think that Putin will use nuclear weapons

European PravdaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 17:50

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, does not believe that Russia will use nuclear weapons.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, reports European Pravda, referring to PAP

Details: The minister recalled that the West was afraid of a nuclear strike from the USSR even during the Cold War.

Quote: "Was that fear justified? No, the West's strategy was effective. Why should it be any different now?" noted Kuleba.

The minister also stressed that the regaining of Crimea is a necessity for Ukraine.

"This war started in Crimea and will end there. The only question is how it will happen: in a military or diplomatic way," the minister said.

Background: Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister, is convinced that Russia will not dare use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

