Ukraine's Foreign Minister says it is illogical to think that Putin will use nuclear weapons

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, does not believe that Russia will use nuclear weapons.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, reports European Pravda, referring to PAP

Details: The minister recalled that the West was afraid of a nuclear strike from the USSR even during the Cold War.

Quote: "Was that fear justified? No, the West's strategy was effective. Why should it be any different now?" noted Kuleba.

The minister also stressed that the regaining of Crimea is a necessity for Ukraine.

"This war started in Crimea and will end there. The only question is how it will happen: in a military or diplomatic way," the minister said.

Background: Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister, is convinced that Russia will not dare use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

