All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


State Department says change of president will not change US support for Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 19:55

A senior US official has said that a change in the party that controls the presidency would not affect American support for Ukraine.

Source: Derek Chollet, Counselor of the US State Department, quoted by Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Asked what would happen if a new president is elected in 2024, he noted that assisting Ukraine is one of the few issues Democrats and Republicans agree on.

"It's important to note that in the US there has been bipartisan support for our assistance in Ukraine," he said.

According to Chollet, in the year that has passed since the beginning of the war, the United States has provided almost US$30 billion in security assistance, which is six times higher than Ukraine’s 2021 defence budget.

He called Russia's suspension of the nuclear weapons treaty "the height of irresponsibility", but added that the practical impact of this decision is unclear.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"It does not make the world a safer place and yet again reveals Vladimir Putin's intent to try to undermine global stability," Chollet added.

Previously: US President Joe Biden, speaking in Warsaw on Tuesday, said that Ukraine's allies "would not tire" of supporting it in the face of Russia's full-scale aggression, and Kyiv would "never" be defeated by Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News