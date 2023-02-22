All Sections
State Department says change of president will not change US support for Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 18:55
State Department says change of president will not change US support for Ukraine

A senior US official has said that a change in the party that controls the presidency would not affect American support for Ukraine.

Source: Derek Chollet, Counselor of the US State Department, quoted by Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Asked what would happen if a new president is elected in 2024, he noted that assisting Ukraine is one of the few issues Democrats and Republicans agree on.

"It's important to note that in the US there has been bipartisan support for our assistance in Ukraine," he said.

According to Chollet, in the year that has passed since the beginning of the war, the United States has provided almost US$30 billion in security assistance, which is six times higher than Ukraine’s 2021 defence budget.

He called Russia's suspension of the nuclear weapons treaty "the height of irresponsibility", but added that the practical impact of this decision is unclear.

"It does not make the world a safer place and yet again reveals Vladimir Putin's intent to try to undermine global stability," Chollet added.

Previously: US President Joe Biden, speaking in Warsaw on Tuesday, said that Ukraine's allies "would not tire" of supporting it in the face of Russia's full-scale aggression, and Kyiv would "never" be defeated by Russia.

