President's Office suggests that UK may unblock supply of aircraft to Ukraine

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has suggested that the UK would be the first country to unblock the supply of Western fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: Yermak during a conversation with journalists in Kyiv on 21 February, answering questions from European Pravda

Quote: "As for the aircraft, the process has already begun, and I do not rule out that the UK will be the first country to provide us with the aircraft," Yermak said.

Advertisement:

He noted that Western countries are considering sending fighter jets to Ukraine but are not yet ready to be the first to do so.

"As you know, there (among Ukraine’s Western partners) it is frequently said that we will give [weapons], but [we won’t be] the first [to do so]," the Head of the President's Office said.

Yermak also mentioned the recent visit of a Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the UK, where, as he stated, "we were treated very positively at all meetings."

"We are indeed allies with the UK. There is full support there," Yermak stated.

Background: The UK was the first to announce in early January that it would begin training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets, and it is also proposing assistance to other countries that are ready to send aircraft to Ukraine. At the same time, London is currently ruling out supplying its own aircraft.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





