All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President's Office suggests that UK may unblock supply of aircraft to Ukraine

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 20:29

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has suggested that the UK would be the first country to unblock the supply of Western fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: Yermak during a conversation with journalists in Kyiv on 21 February, answering questions from European Pravda

Quote: "As for the aircraft, the process has already begun, and I do not rule out that the UK will be the first country to provide us with the aircraft," Yermak said.

He noted that Western countries are considering sending fighter jets to Ukraine but are not yet ready to be the first to do so.

"As you know, there (among Ukraine’s Western partners) it is frequently said that we will give [weapons], but [we won’t be] the first [to do so]," the Head of the President's Office said.

Yermak also mentioned the recent visit of a Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the UK, where, as he stated, "we were treated very positively at all meetings."

"We are indeed allies with the UK. There is full support there," Yermak stated.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: The UK was the first to announce in early January that it would begin training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets, and it is also proposing assistance to other countries that are ready to send aircraft to Ukraine. At the same time, London is currently ruling out supplying its own aircraft.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News