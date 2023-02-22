All Sections
Sunak explains why issue of sending aircraft is difficult for Britain

Yevhen BuderatskyiWednesday, 22 February 2023, 20:53
Rishi Sunak at a meeting with Ukrainian journalists, photo from flickr.com

Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister, has confirmed that London is ready to help other countries that decide to provide aircraft to Ukraine, noting that this task is difficult for Britain itself.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s journalist after a meeting of Ukrainian journalists with Sunak, reports European Pravda

Quote: "What about fighter jets, I said when your president was here that we would be the first country to train Ukrainian pilots to use such fighter jets or other aircraft. It is not just about buying them; it's about tactics; and that is a broader part of the plan, which consists of how we can ensure that Ukraine can protect itself not only today but also in the long term," Sunak said.

Details: However, Sunak said, as of now, sending specific British aircraft and aircraft in general is a difficult task.

"It is not easy because there is a whole set of things that come along; it's not just about the plane. It's how you take care of it, how you maintain it, and you have to work on that," Sunak said.

In addition, Sunak noted that British aircraft are "very different" from those Ukrainian pilots are used to.

At the same time, he confirmed the UK's  readiness to help other countries that decide to provide aircraft to Ukraine.

"Now, if there are countries that can provide aircraft that can be used in Ukraine, then we will help them do it. That's what we said. Because we want to continue to provide all the support that we can," Sunak noted.

Background: On 22 February, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, suggested that the UK would be the first country to unblock the supply of Western fighter jets to Ukraine.

