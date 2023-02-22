Commander-in-Chief appoints former Ukraine's Prosecutor General as platoon commander of attack UAVs

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has appointed Captain Yurii Lutsenko as the platoon commander of attack unmanned aerial vehicles on 20 February.

Source: Larysa Sarhan, Lutsenko’s spokeswoman, on social media

Quote: "By order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 20 February 2023, Captain Yurii Vitaliyovych Lutsenko was appointed platoon commander of attack unmanned aerial vehicles of a company of strike unmanned aerial vehicles of military unit No… of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Наказом Головнокомандувача Збройних сил України від 20 лютого 2023 року капітана Луценка Ю. В. призначено командиром взводу ударних беспілотних авіаційних комплексів роти ударних беспілотних авіаційних комплексів військової частини #… ЗСУ.#луценко #юрійлуценко #зсу #бахмут pic.twitter.com/WsdVP49FjA — Лариса Сарган (@SarganLarysa) February 22, 2023

Details: It is known that Lutsenko is currently serving in Bakhmut.

According to his wife Iryna, Yurii Lutsenko was initially in the Territorial Defence Forces of Kyiv, later in Mykolaiv and on the Kherson front. He has been serving in Bakhmut and Soledar for more than three months.

Not so long ago, Lutsenko was promoted to the rank of captain.

Background: Lutsenko served as the Prosecutor General of Ukraine from 2016 to 2019.

