New German Defence Minister "breaks Berlin's resistance" to supplying arms to Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 00:49
New German Defence Minister breaks Berlin's resistance to supplying arms to Ukraine

Boris Pistorius, who has been serving as the German Federal Minister of Defence since 19 January 2023, "has broken Berlin’s resistance" to supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Melnyk, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine and former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Melnyk: "Mr Pistorius is totally different from Ms Lambrecht [his predecessor]. I think he wants to be remembered in history as someone who has broken Berlin’s resistance [to supplying weapons to Ukraine]. And we can see that thanks to his leadership position within the government, this ice is beginning to melt.

This appointment [of Defence Minister] is not just fortunate, but extremely so. Just in the first couple of weeks since he assumed office he has managed to become the most popular politician in Germany (even though three months ago he didn’t even appear in those ratings), thanks to the decisions he helped clear. 

Background: Boris Pistorius, who is a member of the Social Democratic Party, was appointed the German Federal Minister of Defence in January 2023.

His predecessor, Christine Lambrecht, resigned in the wake of criticism of her actions with regard to the modernisation of the German army and the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Advertisement: