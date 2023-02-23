All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


New German Defence Minister "breaks Berlin's resistance" to supplying arms to Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 01:49

Boris Pistorius, who has been serving as the German Federal Minister of Defence since 19 January 2023, "has broken Berlin’s resistance" to supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Melnyk, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine and former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Melnyk: "Mr Pistorius is totally different from Ms Lambrecht [his predecessor]. I think he wants to be remembered in history as someone who has broken Berlin’s resistance [to supplying weapons to Ukraine]. And we can see that thanks to his leadership position within the government, this ice is beginning to melt.

This appointment [of Defence Minister] is not just fortunate, but extremely so. Just in the first couple of weeks since he assumed office he has managed to become the most popular politician in Germany (even though three months ago he didn’t even appear in those ratings), thanks to the decisions he helped clear. 

Background: Boris Pistorius, who is a member of the Social Democratic Party, was appointed the German Federal Minister of Defence in January 2023.

His predecessor, Christine Lambrecht, resigned in the wake of criticism of her actions with regard to the modernisation of the German army and the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News