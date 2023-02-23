All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy and Sunak agree that Ukraine can make real progress on the battlefield

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 03:55
Zelenskyy and Sunak agree that Ukraine can make real progress on the battlefield

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, 22 February, discussing Ukraine’s military needs and the situation on the front.

Source: UK government press release

Details: The Prime Minister updated Zelenskyy on his visit to the Munich Security Conference, and said he had used the event to call on allies to accelerate their support to help Ukraine progress military gains in the coming weeks and months.

Advertisement:

"Now was the time for Ukraine to seize the opportunity to make real progress on the battlefield and further demonstrate to Putin that Ukraine would ultimately win," the press release reads.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy said that he and Sunak "discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during my visit to London".

It was previously reported that the UK Prime Minister believed that long-range weapons and the acceleration of support for Ukraine can contribute to a decisive battlefield advantage for Ukrainian troops. He said he was convinced that the war will not last significantly longer if Ukraine receives timely military support.

Sunak also confirmed that London is prepared to help other countries which might want to supply military jets to Ukraine, noting that this was a difficult decision for the UK itself.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: