Zelenskyy and Sunak agree that Ukraine can make real progress on the battlefield

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, 22 February, discussing Ukraine’s military needs and the situation on the front.

Source: UK government press release

Details: The Prime Minister updated Zelenskyy on his visit to the Munich Security Conference, and said he had used the event to call on allies to accelerate their support to help Ukraine progress military gains in the coming weeks and months.

"Now was the time for Ukraine to seize the opportunity to make real progress on the battlefield and further demonstrate to Putin that Ukraine would ultimately win," the press release reads.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy said that he and Sunak "discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during my visit to London".

It was previously reported that the UK Prime Minister believed that long-range weapons and the acceleration of support for Ukraine can contribute to a decisive battlefield advantage for Ukrainian troops. He said he was convinced that the war will not last significantly longer if Ukraine receives timely military support.

Sunak also confirmed that London is prepared to help other countries which might want to supply military jets to Ukraine, noting that this was a difficult decision for the UK itself.

