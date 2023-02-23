UK "warming up" weapon output to help Ukraine

The United Kingdom has begun to "warm up" its production lines to replace weapons sent to Ukraine and increase production of artillery shells.

This was reported by Ben Wallace, the UK Minister of Defence, writes European Pravda with reference to Reuters.

Wallace said he believed the UK had every opportunity to help Ukraine, but it needed to continue supplying arms.

Asked if Britain had the commercial capacity to continue to provide Ukraine with weapons such as artillery shells, Wallace said: "We have laid contracts... We have started already to now receive some of these weapons for our own restocking and some for Ukraine ".

He said that in the past governments would have looked in their stockpiles and "blow the dust off" equipment to see what was there, but now the game had changed as "a much more aggressive and dangerous Russia on the edges of Europe".

The projectiles can be made fairly quickly, he said, but "the main thing is that we place orders, and we've started placing those orders in the last 10 months, and that started to warm up those production lines."

"Absolutely part of the effort this year is around sustainability; how we as an international community can stimulate supply chains, how we can stimulate our own supply chains for our own equipment, and that's been one of the changes," he said.

Background: Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom believes that long-range weapons and acceleration of support to Ukraine can speed up the decisive advantage of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield.

Sunak also confirmed that London is ready to help other countries that decide to provide aircraft to Ukraine, noting that this task is difficult for the UK itself.

