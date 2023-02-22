Sunak outlines way to give Ukraine decisive advantage on battlefield as soon as possible

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes that long-range weapons and increased support for Ukraine may accelerate the decisive advantage of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondent after a meeting of Ukrainian journalists with Sunak, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We are always trying to find ways to do more because the circumstances on the battlefield are changing. And right now, one of the things that will change the situation on the ground is long-range weapons," the UK Prime Minister said.

Details: Sunak expressed confidence that the war will not drag on too long if Ukraine receives the necessary assistance in time.

"The thing I want to do, and what I said to all our partners on Saturday, is that we must increase and accelerate our support for Ukraine. I believe that if we do that, we may give your country the assets it needs to gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield much sooner. That's why we need to give you support now and the right kind of support so that you can not only defend your territory but also fight back against Russia," Sunak said.

"I believe it is possible. Your armed forces have shown us that it is possible through their incredible bravery. And that's why I want other countries to provide more support faster. If we do, I think we can make a difference sooner. However, that means different kinds of support. And right now, longer-range weapons are part of that," he added.

Sunak also confirmed that London is ready to help other countries that consider sending aircraft to Ukraine, noting that this is a difficult task for the UK itself.

